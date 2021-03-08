Saudi FM arrives in Qatar for official visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Doha today (Monday).

Advertisement

The Saudi Foreign Minister held talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a tweet during the reception, the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to the Emir of the State of Qatar.

Earlier, The Gulf countries signed the AlUla Declaration at the conclusion of the GCC Summit in January, ending the dispute with Qatar and calling for unity and strengthening relations.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the summit there was an urgent need for Gulf countries to unite their efforts.

Advertisement

Read full story