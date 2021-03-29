Saudi govt issues comprehensive anti-COVID SOPs plan for pilgrims

Saudi government has issued a comprehensive anti-COVID SOPs plan for pilgrims to be implemented during the holy month of Ramadan.

The precautionary measures includethe vaccine, physical distance and wearing mask to protect the health of pilgrims, and worshipers.

Head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said performing i’tikaaf will continue while Iftaar in two Holy Mosques has been suspended.

He said that the presidency is preparing to provide individual ready-made iftar meals suhoor (predawn meal) to worshipers and pilgrims.

