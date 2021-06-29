Turkey reduces quarantine period for passengers arriving from Pakistan, Afghanistan

Turkish authorities have said that quarantine period for passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reduced from 14 to 10 days.

In a statement Embassy of Pakistan, Ankara today said that as per the revised policy, passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will continue to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara has remained in touch with the relevant Turkish authorities and continues to share details of the improving COVID-19 situation in Pakistan as a result of the policies adopted by the Government of Pakistan.

