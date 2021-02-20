UN calls for taking urgent action to minimize effects of worst famine in Yemen

United Nations has called for urgent action beginning with the protection of civilians to minimize the effects of worst famine in Yemen.

Advertisement

Briefing the Security Council, UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock warned that if Yemen tips into a massive famine, an opportunity towards lasting peace would be lost.

He said the conflict in Yemen has taken a sharp escalatory turn and the country is speeding towards the worst famine the world has seen in decades.

Advertisement

Tags: ,

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay