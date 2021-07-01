UN political affairs chief urges U.S. to lift, waive sanctions outlined in Iran deal

United Nations has urged the US and Iran to come to a mutual return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal and take advantage of Vienna talks offer as a key opportunity.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said this during a briefing at United Nations Security Council meeting in New York to discuss the UN secretary general’s report endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

She said that the United Nations wants to see the end of the sanctions on Iran as agreed in the nuclear deal and an extension of the exemptions for the sale of Iran’s oil.

