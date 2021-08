The United Nations has said that it urgently needed funds to feed people in Myanmar.

Advertisement

In Geneva, UN’s World Food Programme’s Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said that it was 70 percent short of the 86 million US dollar needed over the next six months, as the country goes through multiple crises.

He said a major wave of Covid-19 infections is surging through Myanmar, compounding hunger, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence and displacement.

Advertisement

Read full story