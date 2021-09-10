US, Chinese Presidents discuss economic issues

The United States and Chinese leadership have discussed strategic communication and exchanges on China-U.S. relations and issues of mutual interest.

According to a White House statement, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in their telephonic conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and COVID-19.

The statement said President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

Biden said that the two countries have no interest in letting competition veer into conflict, and that the U.S. side has no intention to change the one-China policy.

On the other hand, Chinese state media said Chinese President told Biden that U.S. policy on China imposes “serious difficulties” on relations.

Both sides agreed to maintain frequent contact and to ask working-level teams to increase communications.

