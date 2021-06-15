US express concern over deteriorating situation of HR, democracy, freedom of expression in India

In the United States, a panel of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation of human rights, democracy and freedom of expression in India.

A US Congressional hearing discussed “Democratic Values in the Indo-Pacific in an Era of Strategic Competition. A panel said increasing restrictions on freedom of expression and detention of human rights activists and journalists in India have raised concerns as that they were inconsistent with the democratic values.

A panel said the United States regularly engages with India on these issues including the important work of the civil society.

