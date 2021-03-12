US President orders states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1

US President Joe Biden has said he would order states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by 1st May.
He said this in his televised address after signing a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus economic relief bill into law and also marking a year of the pandemic.
President Biden hoped that America can “mark independence” from Covid-19 on 4th July after complete vaccination in the country.
He also denounced “vicious hate crimes” against Asian Americans, who he said had been “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated for the pandemic.