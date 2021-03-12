US President orders states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1

US President Joe Biden has said he would order states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by 1st May.

Advertisement

He said this in his televised address after signing a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus economic relief bill into law and also marking a year of the pandemic.

President Biden hoped that America can “mark independence” from Covid-19 on 4th July after complete vaccination in the country.

He also denounced “vicious hate crimes” against Asian Americans, who he said had been “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated for the pandemic.

Advertisement

Read full story