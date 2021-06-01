WHO urges member states to vaccinate 30 percent of global population by the end of year

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged all Member States to commit to vaccinating at least 10 percent of the global population by the end of September and at least 30 percent by the end of the year.

Advertisement

In closing comments to the WHO’s annual week-long high-level assembly in Geneva, he said a pandemic treaty is needed to strengthen implementation of international health regulations and provide a framework for cooperation in areas such as pandemic prevention and response.

He underlined the importance of taking action now, saying that ‘the world cannot afford to wait until the pandemic is over to start planning for the next one’.

Tedros stressed that the UN agency needed greater funding for the technical support and guidance the agency provides to countries.

Advertisement

Read full story