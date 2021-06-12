World Day Against Child Labour being observed today

The day aims to spread awareness about the illegal practice of child labour that still prevails.

Advertisement

World Day Against Child Labour is being observed today (Saturday) under the theme of “Act now: end child labour!”.

The day aims to spread awareness about the illegal practice of child labour that still prevails.

According to International Labour Organization, this year’s World Day Against Child Labour focuses on action taken for the 2021 International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour.

Advertisement

Read full story