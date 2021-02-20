World Day Of Social Justice being observed today

World Day Of Social Justice is being observed across the c [20th February] to promote equality and justice within society.

Theme of of the Day this year is “A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last one year, the alarming inequalities have been exposed like never before and hence World Day of Social Justice 2021 assumes great importance.

ILO in a tweet said we need a human-centered response that promotes social justice for people, and protection of the planet that sustains us.

