50th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas being observed today

The 50th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan Air Force Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Friday).

He was born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi and was commissioned as GD-Pilot in the PAF in March 1971.

Rashid Minhas sacrificed his life for the country during the 1971 war, while trying to thwart an attempt by his senior to fly a jet trainer to India.

Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said in line of duty, Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force defending the motherland.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary to pay homage to the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, on his 50th martyrdom anniversary.

The brave son of the soil accepted to sacrifice his life but did not allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished.

In a statement, the PAF said Rashid Minhas will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.

Meanwhile, On the occasion of 50th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has paid glowing tributes to determination of the young PAF officer.

In a statement, he said the nation will always remember the martyrs who rendered their lives for the sake of the country.

