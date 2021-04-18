China will continue to push US, Iran to resume negotiations on Iranian nuclear deal

China has urged all parties to the Iran nuclear deal to immediately start negotiating the specific formula of sanction-lifting on Tehran.

This was stated by Chinese envoy to the United Nations, Wang Qun after attending a new round of meeting regarding Iranian nuclear programme in Vienna.

The Chinese envoy said his country will continue to work with all parties concerned to push U.S. and Iran to resume negotiations on the implementation of Iranian nuclear deal for early tangible results.

