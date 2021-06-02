Colourful cultural show held to mark Pak-China diplomatic ties enthralls audience

A colourful cultural show mesmerized the audience at a reception held here to mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Senior Chinese and Pakistani officials, businessmen, representatives of media organisations and prominent citizens from both sides attended the event.

It was co-organized by the China International Cultural Communication Centre (CICCC), China Pakistan Friendship Association and the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

The major attraction of the cultural show was the newly released song “you stole my heart” sung by Pakistan’s famous artist Ali Zafar and Chinese singer Yiang Minqi.

This song was released on eve of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two all weather friends. It had been instantly hit and seen by millions of people of Pakistan and China.

During the show, the special cultural show highlighted the history and culture of the two countries. Chinese and Pakistani singers sang national songs of Pakistan and China.

The high quality performance of Chinese troupes of Miao and Zhuang artists from Yunnan and Guangxi provinces on Pakistani and Chinese songs was deeply appreciated by the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq thanked the Chinese dignitaries for their warm sentiments for Pakistan and said that friendship between Pakistan and China was unprecedented in history of inter-state relations due to its scope and depth.

He said that 70th anniversary was an opportune moment for the two sides to take pride in their past achievements and reaffirm their resolve to expand bilateral friendship to new areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Moin said that to build Pakistan-China community of shared destiny was a strategic decision of the country’s leadership and added, the diplomats, members of the different institutions and enterprises would fulfill their commitment to make shared destiny of the two countries a reality.

During his speech, President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Ambassador Sha Zukang paid glowing tribute to the succeeding generations and leadership of two countries for their endeavours to deepen Pakistan-China friendship.

Reaffirming China’s strong commitment to strengthening strategic ties with Pakistan, Ambassador Sha said that Pakistan-China friendship was driven by mutual respect, bilateral understanding and commonality of interests.

He added that the two countries would continue deepening their fraternal ties as envisaged by their leadership and the peoples.

In his welcome address, President of CICCC, Long Yuxiang congratulated the peoples and governments of both countries on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He said that besides ever-growing political and economic ties, Pakistan and China were rapidly expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges which would further deepen their bilateral friendship.

President Long reiterated that CICCC would continue its efforts to enhance cultural ties between Pakistan and China in future.

It may be mentioned here that both the countries would organize more than 120 events to commemorate seven decades of diplomatic relations.

