Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi being observed today

The 15th death anniversary of veteran literary scholar and poet Ahmad Shah Awan commonly known as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi is being observed on Saturday.

He was born on 20th November 1916 in the village Anga of Khushab District.

He was given Pride of Performance, Pakistan Academy of Letters’ lifetime achievement award, as well as the country’s highest civil honour, Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi also worked as a script writer for Radio Pakistan.He died at the age of 89 on this day in 2006 in Lahore.

