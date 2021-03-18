Domestic pilgrims up to age of 70 allowed to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj has announced that domestic pilgrims between the ages of eighteen and seventy will be allowed to perform Umrah with preventive protocols of coronavirus.

The ministry said both foreign pilgrims and domestic are allowed to perform the Umrah ritual as well as visit the Prophet’s Mosque and the Rawdah Sharif from the beginning of third phase of the gradual resumption of the Umrah service three months ago.

A total of twenty thousand Umrah pilgrims are allowed to perform Umrah and sixty thousand worshipers are being given permit to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque during the current phase.

