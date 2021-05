Eight more innocent Palestinians including three members of same family were martyred in fresh Israeli strikes in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Advertisement

At least 228 Palestinians, including 64 children, 38 women have been martyred and more than 1500 others were injured in Israel attacks in eleven days.

Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq is calling for an international investigation into Israeli attacks in Gaza, including on journalists and media organizations.

Advertisement

Read full story