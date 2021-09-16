EU to donate another 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

European Union says that it will donate another two hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries, more than doubling its present pledge.

In her annual State of the European Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that donation is an investment in solidarity.

She recognized the disparity that has emerged between economically advanced countries such as the United States and those in Europe, which have pushed ahead in vaccinating the majority of their populations against the coronavirus, and poorer nations that are struggling to get hold of supplies.

