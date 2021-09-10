First international commercial flight under Taliban interim government departs Kabul

The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan’s new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Friday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including U.S. citizens.

The flight marked an important step in the Taliban’s efforts to create a functioning state after they seized power last month.

Meanwhile, U.N. Special Envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons informed the UN Security Council after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan the non-governmental organisations supporting women are being harassed.

