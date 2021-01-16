Gen. Musharraf Mourns Passing Away of His Mother

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s mother Mrs. Zareen Musharraf has passed away in Dubai, the family sources confirmed on Friday night.

Advertisement

According to reports, Mrs. Zareen Musharraf passed away after prolonged illness. She was staying with her son, Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf at his Dubai residence.

Mrs. Zareen Musharraf was born in 1920 in Lucknow. According to the Musharraf family, Begum Zareen’s funeral prayers will be carried out after Asr on January 16, this day. She will be laid to rest at the Al Quoz Cemetery in Dubai.

Following the death of the mother of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief over the demise and sent condolences to the former president.

“COAS expresses heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the mother of General Pervez Musharraf (retd),” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen.”

Advertisement

Read full story