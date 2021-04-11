Govt announces Special Ramazan Relief Package of Rs7.80bn at Utility Stores

The Federal government has announced a Special Ramazan Relief Package of worth 7.80 billion rupees through 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation to facilitate the masses.

In an interview with PTV, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi said the Ramazan Package would be included sugar, wheat flour, pulses, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk.

He said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, relief package has been announced to provide basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates across the country through Utility Stores.

He said quality control at Utility Stores across the country is the top priority of the government and special vigilance teams have been constituted to keep strict check on the quality of the commodities.

The Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation appealed to the people to adopt all Standard Operating Procedures against Coronavirus while purchasing commodities from the Utility Stores.

