Govt prepares comprehensive roadmap for stability, growth & employment

The government in the wake of three years performance report has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for stability, growth and employment.

It said, the government had taken immediate policy measures to correct macro-economic imbalances and to avert the crisis which it inherited from the past government.

The measures include bilateral arrangements, multilateral program, IMF program, deferred oil payments, export industry incentives and duties imposed to curtail luxury import items.

In addition it executed prudent expenditure management through austerity measures and did not allow supplementary grants and had zero borrowing from State Bank.

Consequently, measures paid off in terms of improved external and fiscal accounts, stability in exchange market and growing investor confidence.

The government also took several measures for curtailing the losses of State Owned Entities and make them financially and operationally efficient so that they serve the public better and positively influence the fiscal exchequer.

