ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Tournament To Be Played From Oct 17 To Nov 14

International Cricket Council announces schedule of the men’s t20 world cup 2021. The tournament will be played in uae and oman from october 17 to november 14, 2021.

The tournament will begin with the round 1 group b encounter between hosts oman and papua new guinea on 17 october, with scotland and bangladesh, the other teams in group b on the same day.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 october.

A heavyweight clash between Pakistan and india will be played in dubai on october 24. Pakistan then take on new zealand on october 26 and afghanistan on october 29 in sharjah.

The first semi-final will be held in abu dhabi on 10 november. The second semi-final will be hosted by dubai on 11 november. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in dubai on 14 november, sunday, with monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

