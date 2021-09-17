New Zealand unilaterally postponed cricket series with Pakistan

New Zealand has unilaterally postponed the cricket series with Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

The PCB said that we had made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same.

The PCB further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by Pakistan throughout their stay.

The PCB said it is willing to continue the scheduled matches. The cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.

The two teams were expected to face off in the first one day international at Rawalpindi cricket stadium today.

