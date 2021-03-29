Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

Shab-e-Bara’t will be observed tonight to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

Advertisement

On this night, Muslims offer special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a statement has appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the Coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide.

He asked the Muslims to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.

Advertisement

Read full story