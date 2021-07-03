Tarin committed to manage national economy for achieving higher sustainable growth

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has expressed the government’s strong commitment to manage national economy in most efficient and effective manner to achieve higher sustainable and inclusive growth.

Advertisement

The minister was addressing virtually on “Pakistan’s Economy- Fragility & Smart Action Strategy” National Workshop Balochistan-7.

He said that for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, the government devised a comprehensive set of economic reforms across all sectors of the economy.

The minister said we have achieved macroeconomic stability and now we are moving towards the higher growth trajectory.

He said, measures are being focused on establishing and strengthening an economy which was not only self-reliant but also capable of competing with its competitors globally.

Advertisement

Read full story