Tunisia calls for UNSC meeting to discuss escalating violence in occupied East Jerusalem

Tunisia has called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the escalating violence in the East Jerusalem amid growing international calls for an end to the unrest there.

The call was made in a statement issued by the Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, tensions ran high even today (Sunday) in the annexed East Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were wounded in the clashes between protesters and Israeli forces, sparking global concern that the unrest could spread further.

Turkey has strongly condemned Israel’s recent violence against worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a tweet said that we strongly condemn Israel’s heinous attacks against our first qibla Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The president also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, saying: As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances.

Pope Francis has called for an end to violence in East Jerusalem.

After delivering his prayer from the window overlooking St Peter’s Square, Pope said he was following with particular concern the events that are happening in Jerusalem.

Pope said that I invite everyone to seek shared resolutions so that the multi-religious identity and multi-culture of the holy city might be respected and so that fraternity might prevail.

