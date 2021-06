Russia and Turkey have stressed the importance of the joint working by their militaries to prevent escalation of tension in Syria.

The understanding to this effect was reached during telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, promotion of tourism, the Sputnik V vaccine, and situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

