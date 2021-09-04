UN lauds support of Pakistan in continuing its operations in Afghanistan

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has thanked Pakistan and seven other countries for their support of the continuing UN operations in Afghanistan, which is facing a major humanitarian crisis.

At the regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary General is indeed very grateful for the generosity of member states who have made available facilities and arrangements in support of continuing its operations in Afghanistan.

The spokesman said UN humanitarian officials in Afghanistan have warned that the war-torn country is facing a food insecurity and malnutrition crisis.

