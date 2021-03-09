US to provide defence support to KSA amid threats from Yemen’s Houthis

The United States has expressed alarm at the security threats to Saudi Arabia from Yemen’s Houthis after the militia’s attacks targeting Saudi oil industry.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a news briefing in Washington that the United States understands the genuine security threats to Saudi Arabia from Yemen and will improve support for the kingdom’s ability to defend its territory against the threat.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Riyadh said Washington stands by Saudi Arabia and its people and the US commitment to defend the kingdom and its security is firm.

