3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on UN affairs held virtually

The 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs was held virtually in which views were exchanged on wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the United Nations’ work.

Advertisement

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in China and the Permanent Missions of China and Pakistan at the United Nations and Geneva also attended the meeting.

According to a press release issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen their cooperation to support each other on each side’s core and major interests, work towards the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world especially in Asia.

Advertisement

Read full story