China urges Afghan Taliban to cut ties with all terrorists

China has stressed upon Taliban leaders to cut ties with all terrorist groups including East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

Talking to a nine-member Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi termed the Taliban an important military and political force in Afghanistan which is expected to play an important role in the country’s peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process.

He called on the Afghan Taliban to prioritize their national interests, promote peace and create a positive image.

He said that China respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as Afghanistan belongs to the Afghan people and its future should be decided by them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar termed China a trustworthy friend of the Afghan people.

He lauded China’s positive role in the peace process in Afghanistan.

