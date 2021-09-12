Dialogue with Taliban is absolutely essential: António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that dialogue with Taliban is absolutely essential.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference ahead of the 76th session of UN General Assembly in New York, he said the United Nations wants Afghanistan to play a constructive role in international relations.

He said we want the Government of Afghanistan to be an inclusive government, representing different segments of the Afghan population.

António Guterres stressed the importance of the world community to engage Taliban in an effective way.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that his country will not have any relationship with Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Speaking in a TV channel programme, he said we want actions from the Taliban and they will need some economic breathing space and international relations.

The French Foreign Minister Le Drian is also heading to Doha today to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Read full story