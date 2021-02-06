Mass anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar

In Myanmar, largest anti-coup protests are continuing with young demonstrators spilling onto the streets to denounce the country’s new military regime, despite a social media crackdown to stifle the growing chorus of popular dissent.

Advertisement

Demonstrators, holding up the three-finger salute to symbolize resistance to army takeover, marched on a road near Yangon University, today, as a large police contingent blocked nearby roads. The march came hours after Twitter confirmed it the Junta has blocked the platform.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said a special envoy to the country had made “first contact” with Myanmar’s deputy military commander to urge the junta to relinquish power to the civilian government it toppled.

He said UN will do everything to unite international community to make sure that the conditions created for this coup to be reversed.

Advertisement

Read full story