Russia, US must find ways to improve ties: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his desire to improve relations with the United States.

Advertisement

Speaking at the 24th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, he said Russia and the United States must try to find ways to mend their relations.

Vladimir Putin said he will discuss the issues of strategic stability, international conflict settlement, cooperation against COVID-19, arms control, anti-terrorism, and climate change with US President Joe Biden during their first summit meeting in Geneva on 16th of this month.

Advertisement

Read full story