Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepts, destroys ballistic missile attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels at eastern region.

In a statement carried by Saudi state media, the coalition said the missile was intercepted over Dammam city.

Meanwhile, in their separate statements, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Bahrain and UAE strongly condemning the missile attack said that such terrorist attacks by Houthi rebels reflected their blatant challenge and disregard for international community and all international laws and norms.

