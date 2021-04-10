U.S. Navy’s transit through Indian exclusive economic zone ignites conflict b/w two nations

The transit of the US warship, USS John Paul Jones, through India’s exclusive economic zone ignited a conflict between the two navies.

Indian foreign ministry claimed that the voyage of US Navy in Indian waters took place without due permission of India, terming it against UN convention.

In return, the US Seventh Fleet took stance that it asserted navigational rights and freedoms in Indian Ocean in line with international law by sailing about 130 nautical miles away from Indian Lakshadweep islands.

In his Tweet, US Strategic Affairs Expert Jeff Smith clarified that this was not unprecedented that a US vessel has engaged in Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in India’s EEZs.

Both India and the US are engaged in efforts through diplomatic channels to pacify the situation.

