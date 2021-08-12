UN experts urge freeze on surveillance tech sales amid Israeli spyware scandal

The United Nations has called for an international suspension on the sale of surveillance technology until regulations are implemented to protect human rights following an Israeli spyware scandal.

The UN Human Rights experts, in a statement, said that it is highly dangerous and irresponsible to allow the surveillance technology and trade sector to operate as a human rights-free zone.

They said we urged the international community to develop a robust regulatory framework to prevent, mitigate and redress the negative human rights impact of surveillance technology and pending that to adopt a moratorium on its sale and transfer.

