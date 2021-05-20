UNICEF chief calls for immediate ceasefire, aid access to stave off disaster in Mideast

The United Nations Children’s Fund has called for an immediate ceasefire and aid access to stave off disaster in the Middle East.

In a statement, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities on humanitarian grounds to allow the entry of staff and essential supplies, including fuel, medical items, first-aid kits and COVID-19 vaccines.

UNICEF Executive Director said since May 10 nearly 30,000 children have been displaced in the occupied Palestinian territory enclave.

She said an estimated 250,000 children need mental health and protection services while at least four health facilities and 40 schools have been damaged in Gaza since weeks of Israel aggression.

On the other hand, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also reported that only five trucks in a 24-vehicle humanitarian convoy has been able to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, which Israeli authorities closed only hours after reopening it.

Meanwhile, UNRWA launched a flash appeal for 38 million US dollars to cover the most urgent needs in Gaza and the West Bank as the violence continues.

