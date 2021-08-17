US President Addresses Nation On Afghanistan Joe Biden Defends The Us Pullout Of Afghanistan

President Joe Biden defended the US pullout of Afghanistan saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

Advertisement

In a televised address to the nation on taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the United States President said he stands squarely behind his decision. He stated that after 20 years, he learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw us forces. Biden vowed ‘devastating’ response if taliban attack us interests. He said adding the taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and afghan translators at the kabul airport.

He added that the US National interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks from the war-torn nation on the US homeland.

He underlined that the mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building. However, President Biden also pledges to ‘speak out’ for afghan women under taliban.

Advertisement

Read full story