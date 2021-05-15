WHO urges rich countries to donate more Covid vaccine to poorer countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed to wealthy countries to scrap plans to inoculate young people with COVID-19 vaccine in favor of donating it to poorer countries.

Advertisement

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual coronavirus meeting in Geneva urged the countries to donate vaccines to developing countries.

A WHO official said negotiations are underway to get the US to share doses with poorer countries to help ensure all countries are adequately protected.

Advertisement

Read full story