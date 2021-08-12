Afghan govt arms local groups to combat Taliban

In Afghanistan, government is arming local groups as part of a three-phase plan to push back the Taliban offensive.

In an exclusive interview with a foreign news channel, Afghanistan Minister of Interior General Abdul Satar Mirzakwal said Afghan forces are also focusing on trying to secure main highways, large cities and border crossings after the Taliban seized nine provincial capitals in less than a week.

He said we are working in three phases. The first is to stop the defeats of the government forces, the second is to re-gather our forces to create security rings around the cities, third is to begin offensive operations.

