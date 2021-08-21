Analysts hope Afghan Taliban will sit together with other stakeholders to form an inclusive government

Abdullah Gul (Defense Analyst): It is an honor for Pakistan that the predictions made by late retired Gen Hameed Gul have come true and the world media is also repeating what he said a long time ago about the Afghan situation. The Afghan Taliban are showing mature attitude this time. Women have been allowed to appear on media and to be part of the political system as well. The world is witnessing a different approach of Afghan Taliban in 2021 as compared to their previous rule. India is still making propaganda against Pakistan and using fake media in this regard. The Indian diplomats were first to flee from Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country. India has miserably failed in Afghanistan and all of its investments in the war-torn country stand ruined. I have no doubt in saying that India will have to face the consequences of its Hindutva policies towards the minorities within India and the Muslims in IIOJ&K.

Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais (IR Expert): The future of Afghanistan will depend on how the new Taliban regime fulfills its commitments. In the past, Afghan soil was used against other countries, including Pakistan. But the Afghan Taliban have assured the regional countries that they would not allow foreign fighters to use their soil against any country. Similarly, Taliban would not allow foreign militants to run separate militant groups or activities inside Afghanistan or send fighters to their respective countries to carry out attacks. Pakistan has deplored India’s attempt to project itself as a champion against international terrorism. Basically, New Delhi has become isolated in the world. Its attitude towards the neighboring countries has been exposed and being criticized by the civilized world.

Dr. Zahid Anwar Khan (IR Expert): Afghan Taliban have taken full control of urban and rural areas of Afghanistan. They have announced general amnesty and also assured to give women their rights. The Afghan Taliban want to have trade and brotherly relations with other countries. The Taliban have tried to eliminate the concerns expressed by international media and their leadership is making all out efforts to develop a soft image of Afghanistan in the world. The present Taliban leadership provided security to Muharam processions in the country. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan should give an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country.

