China wants to host Intra-Afghan negotiations to support peace process in Afghanistan

China has expressed willingness to host intra-Afghan negotiations in due course to support and facilitate the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Speaking at UN Security Council, Charge d’affaires of China’s permanent mission to the United Nations, Dai Bing said Afghanistan is at a historic conjuncture of war and peace after hasty withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country.

Dai said efforts are needed to advance the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He also called on international community to carry forward Afghan peace process by preventing all-out war, advancing peace and reconciliation and fighting terrorism.

