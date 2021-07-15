Christian group calls for US sanctions on India after anti-conversion laws

Washington based International Christian group has asked the United States to impose sanctions on India for its anti-conversion laws which have deprived the minorities of their religious freedom.

In a report, the group called upon the US State department to prioritize repeal of anti-conversion laws in its bilateral conversations with India and pressurize Modi led BJP government to stop violence against religious minorities.

The report also called for US monitoring of Hindu extremism in America which through various organizations maintain close ties to Hindutva organizations across India and advocate for Hindutva policies and ideologies.

