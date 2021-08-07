Olympics: Arshad to take part in final of group stages of javelin throw competition today

In Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan’s athlete Arshad Nadeem will take part in the final of group stages of the javelin throw competition today (Saturday).

The event will start at 4 pm Pakistan standard time.

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem impressed fans at home and abroad after qualifying with a throw of 85.16m for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men’s javelin throw final on last Wednesday.

Arshad Nadeem is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

