In the seventh match of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in Karachi today (Friday).

Advertisement

Multan Sultans achieved the given target of 158 runs in 16.2 overs at the loss of three wickets.

Muhammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood were promnent players with 76 and 61 runs respectively.

Advertisement

Read full story