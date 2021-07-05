Saudi Arabia approves SOPs against COVID-19 for upcoming Hajj

Saudi Arabia has approved the SOPs 2021 Hajj season that takes into account precautions against COVID-19.

Advertisement

According to the Saudi interior ministry, the plans aims to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals will be imposed on anyone who attempts to enter the ritual sites without permission.

The ministry calls on all citizens and residents to obey the special regulations of this year’s Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia announced last month that the 2021 Hajj would be limited to domestic pilgrims only and allows a maximum of sixty thousand individuals.

Advertisement

Read full story