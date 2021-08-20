Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country still aims to maintain security at the Kabul airport.

Advertisement

In an interview, he said With the Taliban maintaining control over the country, a new picture has appeared before us and now we are making our plans according to these new realities and continuing talks accordingly.

Meanwhile, Turkish President has welcomed the moderate statements made by the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan.

He said Ankara is open to cooperation for the well-being of Afghan people and protection of Turkey’s interests.

Advertisement

Read full story